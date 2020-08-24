Governor has started fundraising to put Rushmore likenesses on S.D. Capitol dome

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Just days after her chief of staff informed a state oversight panel about the concept, Governor Kristi Noem on Monday launched a fundraising effort to put statues of four presidents on the dome of the South Dakota Capitol.

Her fundraising message on Twitter said the money would be put in a special account with the South Dakota Community Foundation. The slogan for what the governor calls the South Dakota Freedom Project is, “While other states are tearing down statues, South Dakota is putting them up.”

Noem wants to install within the dome’s outside alcoves replicas of the men who appear on Mount Rushmore National Memorial at Keystone in western South Dakota: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

Her chief of staff, Tony Venhuizen, outlined the project Friday to the South Dakota Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission. The work would need commission approval.

The tweet came on the same day that Noem announced at the Republican National Convention the support of South Dakota delegates for the nomination of President Donald Trump for a second term. Noem hosted Trump at Mount Rushmore on July 3 for the fireworks display.