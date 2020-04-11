Governor extends South Dakota’s work-remotely directive for many state government employees

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, left, updates media on the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference at Monument Health in Rapid City, S.D. Gov. Noem on Monday, April, 6, 2020, doubled down on her effort to allow non-essential businesses in South Dakota to stay open through the coronavirus crisis despite calls for more action.The Republican governor did dial up the pressure on businesses and people particularly at-risk of hospitalization to limit the spread of infections. (Jeff Easton/Rapid City Journal via AP, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State government employees who are working remotely rather than in offices because of COVID-19 will continue to do so through May 31, according to a senior official for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

“EO 12 encouraged businesses to have employees work remotely. State government is following that recommendation,” policy director Maggie Seidel said Saturday morning, referring to an executive order the governor issued April 6.

People who work in non-essential positions under the governor’s control have been working remotely since the governor issued an executive order that took effect March 15.

Other state constitutional offices have been working remotely.

South Dakota’s state court system has continued working from county courthouses and the Capitol, but many judicial proceedings have been using technology rather than courtrooms.

The Legislative Research Council has been working remotely much of the time and coming into its Capitol offices as needed.

State universities and state technical schools are delivering only online courses for the rest of the spring semester.