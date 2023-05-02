PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Regents is back at full strength.

Doug Morrison of Sioux Falls and Jim Lochner of Dakota Dunes are joining the board that oversees the state’s public universities and specialty schools.

Their appointments by Governor Kristi Noem were announced Tuesday.

Morrison, the data director for the Sioux Falls School District, fills the seat left vacant when Barb Stork of Dakota Dunes retired from the board in January 2022.

Lochner, a former CEO for Tyson Foods, takes the spot formerly held by Tony Venhuizen, who resigned from the board on January 2, 2023, after winning a seat in the South Dakota House of Representatives last year.

More on the Board of Regents members can be found here. The board’s executive director, Brian Maher, is stepping down and will start in July as Nebraska’s commissioner of education. The board selected Nathan Lukkes, the board’s legal counsel, to succeed him.