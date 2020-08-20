Gov. Noem’s staff loses two

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s top lawyer is leaving, and her latest media director has left.

Tom Hart’s last day as legal counsel is Friday, senior aide Maggie Seidel confirmed.

She said Hart had received “a tremendous offer” a few weeks ago and notified the governor then. Seidel said news on Hart’s replacement would be coming soon.

Hart previously was deputy secretary of the state Department of Labor and Regulation and director of its labor and management division.

Patrick Callahan spent about five weeks as the governor’s media director and left in early August. Seidel said Callahan hasn’t been replaced. “(I)t’s unfortunate things didn’t quite fit what he was looking for,” she said.

These changes follow others on the governor’s senior staff since Noem took office in January 2019. Others who previously left included two chiefs of staff, a press secretary, a media director and a lawyer.