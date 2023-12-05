PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is scheduled to deliver her revenue and spending recommendations to state lawmakers Tuesday.

The budget address will be before a joint assembly of representatives and senators in the House chamber. It is on the calendar for 1 p.m. CT.

A news release from the governor’s office sent out Monday afternoon says, “Governor Noem will discuss South Dakota’s strong economy, prioritizing people over projects, and the importance of conservative fiscal policies.”

The 18 senators and representatives on the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee oversee state government’s budget. They will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. CT, ahead of the governor’s speech.

Governor Noem is expected to recommend how the last $105 million of federal COVID-19 relief should be spent. Her budget director, state Finance and Management Commissioner Jim Terwilliger, told the Appropriations Committee during a mid-November meeting that she would lay out the plan in her December 5 speech.

State general fund revenues during the first four months of fiscal 2024 were up $89.5 million, or more than 11%, above the February 2023 estimate of $809,115,739. Subtract unforeseen gains in unclaimed property receipts of $48,209,271 and in investment income of $28,963,489, however, and the remaining increase of $12,360,813 was just 1.5% above the estimate.

The largest source of revenue for the general fund is the state sales and use tax. Revenues from the tax through October totaled $522,510,860. That was $3,276,837 or 0.6% above the Legislature’s estimate of $519,234,023.

The Legislature in 2023 reduced the state sales and use tax rate to 4.2% from the previous 4.5%. That has meant less revenue this fiscal year. Through the first four months of the 2023 fiscal year, the sales and use tax generated $542,010,063; through the first four months of the current 2024 fiscal year, the tax has brought in $522,510,860, which is 3.6% less.

The second-largest source of general fund revenue currently is the contractor’s excise tax. Revenues through October were $83,805,012. That was $6,915,102 or 9.0% above the $76,889,910 estimate.

Third-largest this fiscal year is the lottery. It’s brought in $59,438,794 through October, which was $27,420 below the $59,466,214 estimate.

Fourth-largest is insurance tax, which brought in $47,278,570 through October. That was $1,378,807 or 3.0% above the $45,899,763 estimate.

The Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee received revenue estimates on February 14 from the governor’s budget office, officially known as the state Bureau of Finance and Management, and from the Legislative Research Council fiscal office.

The subcommittee looked at the numbers, and, in most cases, split the differences between the two. The full panel of 18 lawmakers voted the next day to accept the subcommittee’s recommendation of $2,388,765,706 for fiscal 2024.

KELOLAND’s Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer and KELOLAND News reporter Dan Santella will bring you coverage of the budget address online and on TV. You can watch a livestream of the speech in this story at 1 p.m. CT Tuesday.