PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — When primary voting by mail and in person begins Friday in South Dakota, nearly all of the nominating action will be among Republicans, including a lot of the 105 seats in the Legislature.

Republicans once again have a giant head-start in those contests because so many more of their party’s members filed as candidates than did Democrats.

Republicans have at least one candidate for all 35 of the Senate seats, while Democrats filed for only 12. That means Republicans are all but guaranteed to be holding at least 23 after the counting wraps up from November general election.

In the House, Republicans filed at least one candidate for all 70 seats. Democrats aren’t running for 32 of the seats. Again, another major advantage for Republicans.

Republicans currently have super-majorities in both chambers with 32 seats in the Senate and 62 seats in the House. Their success in fielding candidates for all 105 legislative seats this election has some calling for a clean sweep; Republicans already hold South Dakota’s 10 statewide and three congressional elected offices.

South Dakota voters haven’t elected a Libertarian to the Legislature and no candidate running as an independent has won in recent memory, if ever.

The South Dakota Libertarian Party holds its state convention in Oacoma on Saturday, April 23. State law doesn’t require a political party to hold primary elections if the party’s constitution or bylaws specify another process. The South Dakota Libertarian Party bylaws call for choosing legislative candidates at the statewide convention. Seven Libertarian candidates were nominated in the 2020 legislative elections, all for Senate seats on the general election ballot; the top finisher was Gideon Oakes of Keystone with 29%.

The filing deadline for legislative candidates running as independents is 5 p.m. local time on the last Tuesday in April. This year that is April 26. An independent candidate for the Legislature needs signatures from at least 1% of the total vote cast in the previous election for governor in the legislative district. Three independents ran in the 2020 legislative elections.

A person running as an independent candidate can be a member of a political party but will appear as an independent on the election ballot. For example, Democrat former lawmaker Susan Wismer of Britton has indicated she might run this year as an independent for a legislative seat, after her petitions as a Democrat candidate were ruled invalid.

South Dakota has 35 legislative districts; the current Legislature drew new boundaries last fall that will be used in the 2022 through 2030 legislative elections. Each district has one Senate seat and two at-large House seats (with the exceptions of House districts 26 and 28; each of those is broken roughly in half and each of the four halves elects one representative.)

Each party can have one candidate for the Senate seat and two House candidates for the House seats in a district. The June 7 primaries will decide a party’s nomination for the Senate seat and the party’s nominations for the two House seats, with those nominees advancing to the November general election ballots.

Simple as explaining how to solve a Rubik’s cube, right? Here’s a closer look at how the 2022 legislative contests currently shape up.

There are 14 Senate districts without a Democrat candidate and more than one Republican candidate seeking the one Senate seat. All will have Republican primaries:

Senate District 1 – Democrat: Susan Wismer, Britton*** (Successful challenge – Decertified.) Republican: Joe Donnell, Sisseton; Michael Rohl*, Aberdeen.

Senate District 2 – Democrat: None. Republican: Steve Kolbeck, Brandon; Spencer Wrightsman, Brandon.

Senate District 3 – Democrat: None. Republican: Al Novstrup*, Aberdeen; Rachel Dix, Aberdeen.

Senate District 5 – Democrat: None. Republican: Colin Paulsen, Watertown; Lee Schoenbeck*, Watertown.

Senate District 7 – Democrat: None. Republican: Julie Erickson, Brookings; Tim Reed**, Brookings.

Senate District 8 – Democrat: None. Republican: Casey Crabtree*, Madison; Heather DeVries, Madison.

Senate District 9 – Democrat: None. Republican: Brent Hoffman, Sioux Falls; Mark Willadsen**, Sioux Falls.

Senate District 23 – Democrat: None. Republican: Bryan Breitling*, Miller; Spencer Gosch**, Glenham.

Senate District 24 – Democrat: None. Republican: Mary Duvall*, Pierre; Jim Mehlhaff, Pierre.

Senate District 25 – Democrat: None. Republican: Marsha Symens*, Dell Rapids (withdrawn March 28); Lisa Rave, Baltic; Kevin Crisp***, Dell Rapids; Leslie Heineman***, Flandreau; Tom Pischke**, Dell Rapids.

Senate District 29 – Democrat: None. Republican: Beka Zerbst, Sturgis; Dean Wink**, Howes; John Carley, Piedmont.

Senate District 30 – Democrat: None. Republican: Julie Frye-Mueller*, Rapid City; Tim Goodwin**, Rapid City.

Senate District 31 – Democrat: None. Republican: John Teupel***, Spearfish; Randy Deibert, Spearfish; Ron Moeller, Lead.

Senate District 33 – Democrat: None. Republican: Janet Jensen, Rapid City; David Johnson*, Rapid City.

There is one Senate district with a Democrat candidate and more than one Republican candidate for the one Senate seat. It will have a Republican primary:

Senate District 16 – Democrat: Donn Larson, Hudson. Republican: Jim Bolin*, Canton; Nancy Rasmussen***, Hurley.

There wasn’t a Senate district with only a Democrat candidate filed. But there were nine Senate districts with only a Republican candidate so far. They won’t have primary elections:

Senate District 4 –Democrat: None. Republican: John Wiik*, Big Stone City.

Senate District 6 –Democrat: None. Republican: Herman Otten*, Lennox.

Senate District 13 — Democrat: None. Republican: Jack Kolbeck*, Sioux Falls.

Senate District 17 — Democrat: None. Republican: Sydney Davis**, Burbank.

Senate District 20 — Democrat: None. Republican: Joshua Klumb*, Mitchell.

Senate District 22 — Democrat: None. Republican: David Wheeler*, Huron.

Senate District 28 — Democrat: None. Republican: Ryan Maher*, Isabel.

Senate District 34 — Democrat: None. Republican: Michael Diedrich*, Rapid City.

Senate District 35 — Democrat: None. Republican: Jessica Castleberry*, Rapid City.

There were 11 Senate districts with one Republican and one Democrat seeking the seats. They won’t have primaries:

Senate District 10 — Democrat: Liz Larson, Sioux Falls. Republican: Maggie Sutton*, Sioux Falls.

Senate District 11 — Democrat: Sheryl Johnson, Sioux Falls. Republican: Jim Stalzer*, Sioux Falls.

Senate District 12 — Democrat: Jessica Meyers, Sioux Falls. Republican: Arch Beal**, Sioux Falls.

Senate District 14 — Democrat: Matthew Tysdal, Sioux Falls. Republican: Larry Zikmund*, Sioux Falls.

Senate District 15 — Democrat: Reynold Nesiba*, Sioux Falls. Republican: Alan Spencer, Sioux Falls (decertified Monday, April 4); Brenda Lawrence, Sioux Falls.

Senate District 18 — Democrat: Frederick Bender, Yankton. Republican: Jean Hunhoff*, Yankton.

Senate District 19 — Democrat: Daniel Brandt, Avon. Republican: Kyle Schoenfish*, Scotland.

Senate District 21 — Democrat: Dan Andersson, Burke. Republican: Erin Tobin*, Winner.

Senate District 26 — Democrat: Shawn Bordeaux**, Mission. Republican: Joel Koskan, Wood.

Senate District 27 — Democrat: Red Dawn Foster*, Pine Ridge. Republican: David Jones, Martin.

Senate District 32 — Democrat: Nicole Heenan, Rapid City. Republican: Helene Duhamel*, Rapid City.

There is one House district with more than two Democrat candidates and more than two Republican candidates for the two seats so far. There will be a Democrat primary and a Republican primary for that district:

House District 11 – Democrat: Kimberly Parke, Sioux Falls; Margaret Kuipers, Sioux Falls; Stephanie Lynn Marty, Sioux Falls. Republican: Brian Mulder, Sioux Falls; Chris Karr*, Sioux Falls; Roger Russell, Sioux Falls; Tyler Bonynge, Sioux Falls.

There are six House districts with two Democrat and two Republican candidates so far. They won’t have primary elections:

House District 1 — Democrat: Jennifer Healy Keintz*, Eden; Steven McCleerey***, Sisseton. Republican: Logan Manhart, Bath; Tamara St. John*, Sisseton.

House District 10 — Democrat: Erin Healy*, Sioux Falls; Kameron Nelson, Sioux Falls. Republican: John Mogen, Sioux Falls; Tom Sutton, Sioux Falls.

House District 15 — Democrat: Kadyn Wittman, Sioux Falls; Linda Duba*, Sioux Falls; Patrick (Pat) Olson, Sioux Falls (Successful challenge — Decertified.) Republican: Joni Tschetter, Sioux Falls; Matt Rosburg, Sioux Falls.

House District 17 — Democrat: Paige Schroeder, Vermillion; Rebecca “Bekki” Engquist-Schroeder, Vermillion. Republican: Chris Kassin, Vermillion; William “Bill” Shorma***, Dakota Dunes.

House District 18 — Democrat: Jay Williams, Yankton; Ryan Cwach*, Yankton. Republican: Julie Auch, Yankton; Mike Stevens*, Yankton.

House District 25 — Democrat: Dan Ahlers***, Dell Rapids; David Kills A Hundred, Flandreau. Republican: Jon Hansen*, Dell Rapids; Randy Gross*, Elkton; Tom Pischke, Dell Rapids* (Withdrawn March 28).

There are three House districts with one Democrat and two Republican candidates for the two seats so far. They also won’t have primary elections:

House District 5 — Democrat: Kahden Mooney, Watertown. Republican: Byron Callies, Watertown; Hugh Bartels*, Watertown.

House District 22 — Democrat: Shane Milne, Huron. Republican: Lynn Schneider*, Huron; Roger Chase*, Huron.

House District 27 — Democrat: Peri Pourier*, Wanblee. Republican: Liz May*, Kyle; Bud May, Kyle.

There are two House districts with no Democrat candidates and two Republican candidates for the two seats so far. They also won’t have primary elections:

House District 6 — Democrat: None. Republican: Aaron Aylward*, Harrisburg; Ernie Otten*, Tea.

House District 21 — Democrat: None. Republican: Marty Overweg*, Corsica; Rocky Blare*, Ideal.

There are two single-seat House sub-districts with one Democrat and one Republican seeking the single seats so far. They also won’t have primaries:

House District 26A (single seat) — Democrat: Alexandra Frederick, Winner (Successful challenge — Decertified); Eric Emery, Rosebud; Republican: Joyce Glynn, Belvidere; Marshal Tinant, rural Crookston, Neb. (Withdrawn); Ron Frederick, Mission.

House District 28A (single seat) — Democrat: Oren Lesmeister*, Parade. Republican: Ralph Lyon, Meadow

There is one single-seat House sub-district with no Democrat and one Republican candidate seeking the one seat so far. There is no primary:

House District 26B (single seat) — Democrat: None. Republican: Rebecca Reimer*, Oacoma.

There are six House districts with two Democrat candidates and more than two Republican candidates so far. There will be Republican primaries in all of them:

House District 7 – Democrat: Lisa Johnson, Brookings; Mary Perpich, Brookings. Republican: Doug Post***, Volga; Matt Doyle, Brookings; Melissa Heermann, Brookings; Roger DeGroot, Brookings.

House District 12 – Democrat: Erin Royer, Sioux Falls; Kristin Hayward, Sioux Falls. Republican: Amber Arlint, Sioux Falls; Cole Heisey, Sioux Falls; Gary Schuster, Sioux Falls; Greg Jamison*, Sioux Falls; Kerry Loudenslager, Sioux Falls.

House District 14 – Democrat: Mike Huber, Sioux Falls; Wendy Mamer, Sioux Falls; Republican: Gina Schiferl, Sioux Falls; Taylor Rehfeldt*, Sioux Falls; Tyler Tordsen, Sioux Falls.

House District 32 – Democrat: Christine Stephenson, Rapid City; Jonathon Old Horse, Rapid City. Republican: Becky Drury*, Rapid City; Jamie Giedd, Rapid City; Steve Duffy, Rapid City.

House District 34 — Democrat: Darla Drew, Rapid City; Jay Shultz, Rapid City. Republican: Jess Olson*, Rapid City; Jodie Frye, Rapid City; Mike Derby*, Rapid City.

House District 35 – Democrat: David Hubbard, Rapid City; Pat Cromwell, Rapid City. Republican: Elizabeth Regalado, Rapid City; Larry Larson, Box Elder; Tina Mulally*, Rapid City; Tony Randolph*, Rapid City.

There are seven House districts with one Democrat and more that two Republican candidates for the two seats so far. There will be Republican primaries in all of them:

House District 2 –Democrat: Gary Leighton, Sioux Falls. Republican: David Kull, Brandon; Jake Schoenbeck, Sioux Falls; Jeffrey Shawd, Valley Springs; John Sjaarda, Valley Springs.

House District 3 – Democrat: Emily Meier, Aberdeen. Republican: Brandei Schaefbauer, Aberdeen; Carl Perry*, Aberdeen; Kaleb Weis*, Aberdeen; Richard Rylance, Aberdeen.

House District 4 – Democrat: Travis Paulson, Wallace. Republican: Adam Grimm, Wallace; Fred Deutsch*, Florence; Stephanie Sauder, Bryant; Val Rausch***, Big Stone City.

House District 9 — Democrat: Nick Winkler, Sioux Falls. Republican: Bethany Soye*, Sioux Falls; Jesse Fonkert, Hartford; Kenneth Teunissen, Sioux Falls.

House District 16 – Democrat: Matt Ness, Canton; Republican: Karla Lems, Canton; Kevin Jensen*, Canton; Richard Vasgaard*, Centerville.

House District 30 – Democrat: Bret Swanson, Hermosa. Republican: Dennis Krull, Hill City; Gerold Herrick, Custer; Lisa Gennaro, Keystone; Patrick Baumann, Custer; Trish Ladner*, Hot Springs.

House District 33 – Democrat: Vince Vidal, Rapid City. Republican: Curt Massie, Rapid City; Dean Aurand, Rapid City; Janette McIntyre, Rapid City; Phil Jensen*, Rapid City.

There are eight House districts with no Democrat and more than two Republican candidates for the two seats so far. There will be Republican primaries in all of them:

House District 8 – Democrat: None. Republican: John Mills*, Volga; Lecia Summerer, Wentworth; Marli Wiese*, Madison (withdrawn March 29); Tim Reisch, Howard.

House District 13 – Democrat: None. Republican: Penny BayBridge, Sioux Falls; Richard Thomason*, Sioux Falls; Sue Peterson*, Sioux Falls; Tony Venhuizen, Sioux Falls.

House District 19 – Democrat: None: Republican: Caleb Finck*, Tripp; Drew Peterson, Salem; Jessica Bahmuller, Alexandria; Michael Boyle, Parkston; Roger Hofer, Bridgewater.

House District 20 – Democrat: None. Republican: Ben Krohmer, Mitchell; Jeff Bathke, Mitchell; Lance Koth*, Mitchell.

House District 23 – Democrat: None. Republican: Brandon Black, Aberdeen; Gregory Brooks, Aberdeen; James Wangsness***, Miller; Scott Moore, Ipswich.

House District 24 – Democrat: None. Republican: Jim Sheehan, Pierre; Mary Weinheimer, Pierre; Mike Weisgram*, Fort Pierre; Will Mortenson*, Pierre.

House District 29 – Democrat: None. Republican: Gary Cammack**, Union Center; Kathy Rice, Black Hawk; Kirk Chaffee*, Whitewood.

House District 31 — Democrat: None. Republican: Mary Fitzgerald*, St. Onge; Mistie Caldwell, Spearfish; Scott Odenbach*, Spearfish.

There is one single-seat House sub-district with no Democrat and more than one Republican candidate seeking the one seat so far. There is a Republican primary:

House District 28B (single seat) – Democrat: None. Republican: Neal Pinnow, Lemmon; Thomas Brunner***, Nisland.