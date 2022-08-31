PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Justin Goetz is coming back to the South Dakota Legislative Research Council to once again serve as state code counsel and advise the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee that oversees state government’s administrative regulations.

The Legislature’s Executive Board last week approved bringing Goetz on again at an annual salary of $130,000.

He previously served as code counsel, then rose to chief research and legal analyst for LRC, before crossing the Capitol last year to join the state Unified Judicial System, where he has been director of policy and legal services at an annual salary of $109,180.

Several attempts in recent months to hire a code counsel fell through.

“We’re happy to get him back,” said Senator Lee Schoenbeck, a Watertown Republican who chairs the Legislature’s Executive Board. “The code counsel position is perfectly suited for an intellectual attorney like Justin.”

John McCullough rose from code counsel to chief research and legal analyst for the LRC after Goetz moved to the court system.

Goetz became chief research and legal analyst for the LRC in July 2021, after the retirement of David Ortbahn, who had been an LRC staff member 42 years.

Goetz had replaced Wenzel Cummings as code counsel. Cummings held the post for approximately one year and decided he needed to work in a different atmosphere.

Cummings was picked as code counsel on June 10, 2019. He succeeded Doug Decker, who retired on June 8, 2019. Decker, who served 36 years in state government, was hired as code counsel in 1998. Decker recently returned on a temporary basis while the post was vacant.