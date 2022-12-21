PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Laurie Gill made it official Wednesday, announcing she plans to retire after the holidays as cabinet secretary for the South Dakota Department of Social Services.

Her departure is set for January 8. It means Governor Kristi Noem now has three cabinet spots to fill this winter.

Secretary Tiffany Sanderson is leaving the state Department of Education to become president of Lake Area Technical College in Watertown on January 1. Secretary Joan Adam announced Monday that she is resigning from the state Department of Health.

Gill has been social services secretary since July 2019. She previously served as commissioner for the state Bureau of Human Resources and cabinet secretary for the state Department of Human Services.

Their most recent annual salaries were listed as $155,000.84 for Gill; $147,688.67 for Adam; and $142,938.79 for Sanderson.

The education and social services positions are posted on the state BHR site under the ‘Search for Jobs’ link. The health vacancy hasn’t been listed yet.