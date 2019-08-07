GFP working with governor on S.D. zebra mussels plan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Discussions are planned during the next two weeks for the state Game, Fish and Parks Department to develop a plan to deal with zebra mussels that have been found in some South Dakota waters, including several reservoirs on the Missouri River.

That’s according to Jona Ohm, the department’s strategic communications director.

The proposal would be formally presented September 5-6 to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission at its Spearfish meeting. The commission would hold a public hearing at its next meeting October 3 at 2 p.m. CT at Arrowhead Resort near Oacoma.

The commission adopted emergency rules last month designating Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case on the Missouri River as containment waters subject to special restrictions regarding boat drainage and moored boats.

Governor Kristi Noem focused on the invasive species in her column Friday. The governor said boaters could call GFP offices if they weren’t clear how to decontaminate their craft.

Ohm said Tuesday that people could get phone numbers for the department’s wildlife offices by clicking on the Contact Us link at the top of the gfp.sd.gov website and scrolling down to the fifth orange banner.

She said GFP conservation officers who work in the field and on the water are also listed by name and phone number in the boating, fishing and hunting handbooks the department publishes annually.