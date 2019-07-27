GFP wants governor’s help on fighting mussels invasion that threatens water systems

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Game, Fish and Parks Commission wants Governor Kristi Noem to muster the forces of government against the costly problem of zebra mussels invading South Dakota’s Missouri River.

Jason Simmons, an aide to the governor, attended the emergency teleconference meeting Wednesday, as did several members of the public. The governor’s office hadn’t issued a response as of Saturday morning to KELOLAND’s request for comment.

Noem made restoration of habitat for pheasants a major emphasis since her administration took office in January. Pheasants are South Dakota’s official game bird and have attracted nonresident hunters by the tens of thousands per year in recent decades.

The zebra mussels, which aren’t native to South Dakota, pose a threat for many of the state’s residents. Based on other states, zebra mussels don’t seem to affect fishing but clog intakes and pumps of water systems.

Many South Dakota communities and farms rely on systems tapping the Missouri River for household water and irrigation systems. The river runs through four major dams in South Dakota that could be affected, too.

Experiences elsewhere show responses cost more than $1 million each.

Commissioners want to know whether they need to adjust the Game, Fish and Parks Department’s budget to help meet the threat.

The commission adopted emergency rules Wednesday declaring two more Missouri River reservoirs, Lake Francis Case and Lake Sharpe, as containment waters subject to special restrictions.

The action came just weeks after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discovered zebra mussels at the Francis Case dam.

Zebra mussels were first found on a third Missouri River reservoir, Lake Lewis and Clark, in 2015.

One of the concerns expressed by a commission member Wednesday was whether Lake Oahe, the fourth reservoir on the river, is next.

The Cheyenne River feeds water from western South Dakota into the Missouri River upstream from Pierre.

The Bad River flows into Lake Sharpe at Fort Pierre. The White River feeds into Lake Francis Case near Chamberlain. The James River and the Big Sioux River flow into the Missouri River too.

Emergency rules are allowed under South Dakota law in situations where there is an immediate threat. They become immediately effective and last for 90 days. Emergency rules typically are replaced through the normal rule-making process that can take several months to completely clear.

John Lott, fisheries chief for GFP’s Wildlife Division, said zebra mussels were first documented in Lewis and Clark and the Missouri River below it in 2015.

They were later found in two related Missouri River waters. In July corps officials brought mussels from Francis Case to GFP’s attention.

“It is considered an infestation because there are multiple year classes of mussels present and they would then have the potential to reproduce,” John Lott, Fisheries Chief for GFP Wildlife Division said.

The commission adopted a rule in 2015 that prohibits transporting boats or other watercraft with plugs and valves in place outside a parking area at a containment water body.

The commission also gave authority for inspections and required decontamination.

The commission discussed Wednesday whether the $87 fine should be reconsidered too.

Fish and aquatic bait also can’t be transported from one water body to another, Lott said.

He said young zebra mussels are too small to be seen by the human eye.

The two reservoirs are classified as containment water to prevent the spread elsewhere. Boats that use the reservoirs must be decontaminated before the next launch if it holds a gallon of water or if the boat was in the water for three days.

Mussels were found in Francis Case and “presumably” Sharpe, chairman Gary Jensen of Rapid City said during the conference call.

Lott said Francis Case and Sharpe are “destination lakes” that attracted one-fourth or more of their anglers from outside South Dakota. He said there is the potential for an angler in a boat to be on Francis Case one day and the following week be on Lake Kampeska or Lake Poinsett or Dry Lake No. 2.

Lott called the presence of zebra mussels “a game-changer.”

“That’s the reason for the focus on containment waters,” Lott said.

Zebra mussels can filter a quart of water per day. The main impacts are on surface-water users such as rural systems, municipalities and irrigation systems.

“It has rarely resulted in a substantial downturn in the fishery,” Lott said.

The financial consequences are immense. Dealing with them at Gavins Point dam on Lake Francis Case cost nearly $3 million to deal with Asian clams and zebra mussels. An Iowa rural-water system spent $1.3 million and the Iowa fish hatchery at Spirit Lake plans on $1.7 million to protect themselves from zebra mussels.

Montana has tried to provide a framework based on surface-water usage. South Dakota wants to apply it, using a federal grant, to its infested waters, according to Lott.

“Lake Oahe is right above Sharpe,” commissioner Scott Phillips of rural New Underwood said. “Doesn’t that post a heightened risk because of their closeness to each other?”

Lott said that “certainly” is the case but the zebra mussels found in Francis Case were at an early stage. He said the commission’s September meeting will be an opportunity to present a management approach.

Lott said Oahe would be considered in any rules to be recommended.

Commissioner Mary Anne Boyd of Yankton asked when boat inspections should be discussed. Lott said there are compliance issues about boat plugs outside of parking lots. She asked if inspections could be increased. “That certainly would be a possibility,” Lott said.

Mark Ohm, a regional Wildlife Division supervisor at Chamberlain, said there have been normal patrols and saturation patrols. He told commissioners that his office is working on plans to increase patrols.

Lott said a Yankton presentation in the coming days provides an opportunity for training staff on boat decontamination.

Phillips said one gallon of water could still contain young zebra mussels and three days also needs to be addressed. Lott said the one-gallon rule is for boats that aren’t able to fully empty their systems.

“I think that one gallon of water in a boat needs to be addressed,” Philips said.

Tony Leif, the Wildlife Division director, said the one-gallon rule triggers decontamination.

Commissioner Doug Sharp of Watertown said it’s “problematic” to require decontamination when the tools aren’t available at most places throughout South Dakota.

Sharp said the commission was almost asking the public to meet a standard that can’t be met.

Lott said there are four pressure-washers at Yankton-area businesses for decontamination. He said pressure-washers would need to added in the Chamberlain area.

Sharp asked it any state or region had come up with “a great system” for decontamination of boats that could be duplicated in a timely or convenient fashion.

Lott said western states tend to have border checks and widespread containment efforts. “As you go east, you don’t see that approach,” Lott said.

South Dakota has many glacial lakes and water bodies that need to be considered.

“I don’t have that answer for you today though,” Lott said.

Jensen asked whether the department’s budget needs to be re-arranged under the circumstances. Lott said the mussels in Lake Sharpe have been there “a year or two” and the emergency regulations can get South Dakota through this season.

Lott said there should be “a hard look” at what happens in South Dakota going forward, but on the budget question Lott said he didn’t want to choose aquatic invasive species over another issue.

Sharp said the commission needs to be “very cognizant” of whether the public can meet the rules.

Commissioner Robert Whitmyre of Webster said signage needs to be increased on the new containment waters. Lott said there were signs available.

Sharp suggested that a high-profile official could do public-service announcements. “We’re trying to save the water bodies of South Dakota,” Sharp said.

“I’m sure that’s something the department can consider,” Lott replied.

The commission unanimously approved a letter to the governor asking her to lead a statewide call to action involving all stakeholders to develop a comprehensive response to zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species.

“I think it clearly articulates we need a coordinated statewide approach,” Phillips said. “I’m sure the commission stands ready to do our part in this coordinated approach.”

He added, “We do need a coordinated approach statewide.”

Lott said GFP has been in contact with some other state agencies on aquatic-invasive species-related topics such as construction equipment in water and water-right requests from infested waters.

“So there are things we’re doing there. It could certainly use more discussion. The department’s position is it’s a statewide effort,” Lott said.

Phillips said that was his point. “I hope we can coordinate with all the other departments,” Phillips said.

“And hopefully that will be one of the results or consequences of sending the letter,” Jensen said.

On Friday, Lott further explained the situation.

“Regarding zebra mussels, the boat plug rule and the restriction on transporting fish and bait in water from a lake, river or stream are the right rules to reduce the transport of water because this is where the veligers are found,” he said in an email from the department’s information office.

“There are issues with compliance regarding the boat plug rule, which are more prominent with recreational boaters than with anglers. Decontamination is also a good rule. The challenge there is the infrastructure to support it as the number of containment waters expands,” Lott said.

He added, “We know the range of response options that exist and the resources required for each level of response. The big question is how we can use that information to determine what’s right for South Dakota. The GFP Commission has asked the Governor’s office and other agencies to join in a coordinated effort to combat aquatic invasive species.”