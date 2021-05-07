GFP swaps Sully County land parcels

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A game-production area in central South Dakota is about to get 70 acres larger.

The state Game, Fish and Parks Commission approved a resolution Friday to exchange land at the Medicine Knoll Creek GPA in Sully County.

Through the deal, the GPA receives about 320 acres at the far northeast corner and the Great Dakota Kith Limited Partnership, in care of Sharon K.D. Smith of Harrold, gets three scattered parcels, totaling about 250 acres, at the southeast end.

The net difference is plus=70 acres for GFP’s GPA.

Values are $620,038 for the 320-acre piece and $619,933 for the 250-acres group.