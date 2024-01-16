PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that would tighten the description of a South Dakota resident for hunting, fishing and trapping has survived its first test.

No one testified against SB54 during its hearing Tuesday by the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. But there was a long, reluctant pause before Republican Sen. Joshua Klumb finally called for its endorsement.

The proposal from the state Game, Fish and Parks Department now heads to the full Senate, where Democratic Sen. Liz Larson plans to offer an amendment. She wants to preserve residency for any South Dakotan whose employment or volunteer work takes the person outside the United States but intends to return.

The legislation already adds the phrase “physically lives” to the description of the person’s domicile and also would add that “documentation showing a mailing address, ownership of a property or a business, or employment” in South Dakota is not sufficient by itself to prove residency.

The legislation also would add to the definition of a non-resident the phrase “when a person resides in any other state, territory, or country for an aggregate of one hundred eighty or more days in a calendar year.”

One of the situations that the Game, Fish and Parks Department wants to address is that of Jeffrey Keith Peters, a now-retired optometrist whose practice was in Colorado and bought an acreage in Lake County in order to qualify as a South Dakota resident for hunting.

Sam Schelhaas, who heads the department’s law enforcement section, told senators that the proposal doesn’t change South Dakota’s residency laws for registering to vote, or motor-vehicle registrations, or driver licenses. “This is specifically for hunting, fishing and trapping,” he said.

GFP Secretary Kevin Robling said he didn’t think Larson’s amendment was necessary. “There’s a million what-if questions out there,” he said. “I’d like a little more time to vet this with my law enforcement staff.”

Larson’s amendment initially was offered. Then she wanted to adjust the wording. Finally the consensus was to withdraw it so she could develop a satisfactory final version.

“It’s not always a pretty scene working on these bills,” said the committee’s chair, Republican Sen. Herman Otten. “That’s why they call it making sausage.”

Otten asked Schelhaas what the department plans to use if the mailing address no longer is sufficient. Schelhaas said other states use records such as income tax filings and homestead exemptions. “We’re going to try figure out what the scenario is and the situation,” he said.