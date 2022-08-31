SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a little better news for peregrine falcons in South Dakota.

The state Game, Fish and Parks Commission decided Wednesday to stop listing them as an endangered bird species in South Dakota.

Falco peregrinus instead received a slightly improved status, as a threatened bird species. There were five nests in western South Dakota in 2020 and 12 fledged young in 2021.

“We received no public comments on this proposal,” John Kanta, a GFP wildlife official, told commissioners.

Three bird species remain on the endangered list. They are whooping cranes, least tern and Eskimo curlew.

Peregrine falcons now join ospreys, piping plover and American dippers on the threatened list.