GFP plans emergency rule to add five lakes to South Dakota ‘containment’ list in mussels war

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Five Day County lakes — Minnewasta, North Rush, South Rush, Pickerel and Waubay — are proposed for emergency classification as containment waters by the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission later this week.

The ‘containment’ designation applies to water bodies where aquatic invasive species such as zebra and quagga mussels have been found. In this instance, zebra mussels were discovered in Pickerel Lake earlier this summer.

The other four lakes are downstream from Pickerel.

This marks the first time the containment designation would be used outside the Missouri River and its associated waters in South Dakota.

The emergency rule would last 90 days. It gives the commission time to later hold a formal hearing and appear before the Legislature’s rules review committee.

The special meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, at 11 a.m. CT via teleconference. The commission seeks public comments.

Last winter the Legislature adopted a new law, giving state Game, Fish and Parks Department officers broader authority to stop vehicles pulling boats on public roadways.

Ten GFP crews are in the field this summer helping decontaminate boats after leaving the water.

Already on the containment list are:

The Missouri River from Gavins Point Dam downstream to the confluence with the Big

Sioux River.

Lewis and Clark Lake and the Missouri River upstream of the lake to Fort Randall Dam.

Lake Francis Case from Fort Randall Dam upstream to Big Bend Dam.

Lake Sharpe from Big Bend Dam upstream to Oahe Dam, including the Bad River from

its confluence with Lake Sharpe upstream to the U.S. Highway 83 bridge.

McCook Lake in Union County.

Lake Yankton in Yankton County.