OACOMA, S.D. (KELO) — Hunters might get to use dogs in the Black Hills to take mountain lions.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has agreed to consider a petition from Jeremy Wells of Sturgis. He is president of the South Dakota Houndsmen Association.

The commission on Thursday rejected a generally similar petition from Patrick Weimer of Spearfish. “The opportunities for the houndsmen in South Dakota are really slim to none,” Weimer said. ”We get looked at as this blood thirsty sport, and we’re not that. It’s a lifestyle.”

Commissioner Travis Bies of Fairburn said considering two petitions would confuse the public.

Commissioner Jon Locken of Bath agreed. “I think we can only deal with one at a time,” Locken said. He said some of the public would be upset by the commission’s decision to consider allowing wider use of dogs.

State Wildlife Division director Tom Kirschenmann said he and his staff would look at Wells’ request.

The division’s current proposal meanwhile has recommended no changes to the mountain lion season.

Kirschenmann said he would bring any further recommendations to the commission’s September 7-8 meeting in Watertown.

The commission will make a final decision at the October 5-6 meeting in Deadwood.

Wells suggested in his petition that hunters using hounds in the Black Hills be limited to 12 lions — six males and six females — and that they be charged a $100 pursuit fee.

Hunters already can use dogs to pursue a limited number of lions in Custer State Park. They also can use dogs on the open prairie if the pursuit of a lion starts on private land. Using dogs has greatly increased hunters’ success rates in those areas.

The Black Hills season in recent years has run from December 26 through April 30. Hunters reported killing 26 female lions and 44 lions overall in the 2022-23 season. During the 2021-22 season, they reported killing 25 females and 42 total.

The population objective for the Black Hills is 200 to 300 lions, according to Andy Lindbloom, a senior biologist for the Wildlife Division. He said allowing hounds in the Black Hills would increase hunters’ success rate.

More than 3,000 lions licenses have been sold in recent years. Currently the licenses are unlimited.

Opposition already is forming. “Because we think it’s cruel for the hounds and the mountain lions,” Nancy Hilding said on behalf of Prairie Hills Audubon Society. She was one of several people who spoke during the public comment period against allowing broader use of hounds to pursue mountain lions.

Another was Josh Rosenau, policy and advocacy director for the Mountain Lion Foundation, a group that says it is “Dedicated to saving mountain lions.”

Rosenau told the commission that hound hunting would increase pressure on the lion population and suggested the commission should instead reduce the harvest caps of 60 lions total or 40 females (including Custer State Park.)

The foundation opposed the houndsmen’s 2021 petition that led to using hounds to pursue lions on the prairie.

“This would be the rest of the Black Hills,” Wells said.

Kirschenmann said using hounds for hunting lions has been a topic since South Dakota began allowing lion hunting again in 2005. He said one of the considerations would be how the Black Hills population might be affected by allowing use of hounds. Another would be how to conduct a draw for a limited number of hounds-use licenses.

Hounds already are allowed for hunting bobcats in the Black Hills. Kirschenmann said he wasn’t aware of any major issues.

Kirschenmann said the 60/40 lion harvest limits were set to protect a sustainable Black Hills population while providing a recreation opportunity.

Wells’ petition was received Monday and Weimer’s petition was received Wednesday. “So both petitions came in this week,” Kirschemann said.

Commissioner Jim White of Huron said that the commission should move ahead with Wells’ petition and await the Wildlife Division’s review.

Commissioner Bies said, “I think it’s time to get the public more involved and get their comment back to us. I’m in favor of it and I’d like to see it move forward.”

Commissioner Julie Bartling of Gregorgy acknowledged the petitions came in late but she said the topic was “worthy to talk about.”

“What we do from here on out is up to us and the public comment will be worth it,” Bartling said.

Commissioner Robert Whitmyre of Webster said perhaps the use of hounds could be limited to some areas of the Black Hills.

Said chair Rissler, “It’s time that the public can come forward and share their thoughts on this.”