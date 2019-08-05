Gaming Commission seeks a new executive secretary

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Commission on Gaming is hiring a new executive secretary to oversee regulation of Deadwood casinos as well as horse and dog racing.

Larry Eliason retired in January. He had been executive secretary since September 1995.

The application period closes August 16. Susan Christian has served in an acting role.

The commission plans to gather September 24 at Deadwood City Hall for its quarterly business meeting.

Current members are Chairman Dennis McFarland of Sioux Falls, Vice Chair Karen Wagner of Belle Fourche, Karl Fischer of Pierre, Greg Strommen of Rapid City and Mike Wordeman of Rapid City.

The commission is attached to state government’s Department of Revenue.