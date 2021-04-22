Gains stay strong from South Dakota lotteries

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For South Dakota Lottery products, the pandemic might be a good thing.

New numbers Thursday show lottery revenue to state government is now forecast to total $156.4 million through the June 30 end of the current budget year.

That’s far more than the $128.4 million the state treasury received last year from the agency, sales director Marla Gruber told the South Dakota Lottery Commission.

“Pretty phenomenal,” commission member Tona Rozum of Mitchell said.

Through March 31 sales were up on all three types of action:

Instant scratch tickets $35.9 million, compared to $25.9 million for fiscal 2020 and $24.52 million for 2019.

Lotto jackpot tickets $20.46 million, versus $16.20 million last year and $23.97 million in 2019.

Video lottery — which is split between machine owners and state government — at $217.13 million, up from $177 million in 2020 and $171.32 million in 2019.

The lottery’s June 30 forecasts now call for state government to take in $142.02 million from video, $7.83 million lotto and $5.56 million instant.

