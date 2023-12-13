PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state engineer’s office can move forward with placing a new roof covering atop most of the South Dakota Capitol and modernizing both the appearance and the internal workings of the historic building’s three elevators.

The state Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission heard the plans Wednesday and gave the go-ahead.

Kristine Day, deputy state engineer, said some parts of the roof were already in line for repair. Water was getting inside in some places and damaging walls and ceilings. Then a summer hailstorm caused more damage to the sloped roofs over the House and Senate chambers and the annex.

Now nearly all of the roof will receive a thick rubber material that Day said is guaranteed to last at least 50 years and withstand up to a 4-inch hailstone. The only part that won’t is the black copper dome.

“It’s attractive,” commissioner Laurie Gill of Pierre said about the proposed new look.

Day said the timeline calls for work to start in June and finish by fall 2024.

The three elevators will also be renovated before 2024 ends. They’ll get new brass doors, matching the brass jambs on some, while steel jambs will be painted black. The interiors will have faux-marble wall coverings, dropped brass roofs and vinyl wood-like floors. Motors will be replaced too.

Day said the plan is to do the House and Senate elevators, then do the annex elevator after they’re completed. “So there will always be an elevator in the building,” she said.