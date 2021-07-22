Frequency of S.D. coronavirus public reports being evaluated, state health secretary says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s health secretary said Thursday that people in her state government department consider every day how often COVID-19 data should be released.

The state Department of Health put out fresh information almost daily for months but gradually reduced the frequency as the pandemic wore on and numbers dropped. The data currently comes out weekly at mid-day on Wednesdays.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon told members of the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee that the situation is still evaluated daily.

Responding to a question from Representative Linda Duba, the health secretary said it’s possible that the information could be released more frequently.

“It is not ruled out. We have not decided at this point to commence five-day-a-week reporting,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

She said the department has worked at automating the process. She said it was less of a staffing issue and more about relevancy.

The department publishes information about COVID-19 at covid.sd.gov.

