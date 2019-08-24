Four winners drawn in South Dakota’s inaugural Hunt for Habitat raffle

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department wants the four winners of its first Hunt for Habitat license drawing to, as they say on the CBS game show The Price Is Right, “come on down.”

Meyers Delaney of Jacksonville, Florida; Travis Haan of Rapid City; and Keith Hagen of Mitchell each won a three-license package to hunt antelope, deer and elk.

Sheryl Leland of Mitchell won the Custer State Park trophy bison hunt.

The raffle raised $320,990 for Governor Kristi Noem’s new Second Century Habitat program. People could buy unlimited tickets, priced at $10 apiece for residents and $20 each for nonresidents.

Nonresidents were eligible to win one of the triple-tag prizes. The bison license was open to residents and nonresidents.

The four winners can use their licenses in either 2019 or 2020. Each winner will choose the weapon and season for each license.

The money will be used to improve habitat on both public and private lands and for improving access to public hunting areas across South Dakota.

The governor, who took office in January, thanked the people who bought chances and called herself South Dakota’s ‘sportsman in chief.’

“I’m committed to protecting and enhancing habitat so the next generation can have the same outdoor opportunities we’ve enjoyed for the last 100 years. It is exciting to see folks step up to support habitat through the Hunt for Habitat raffle,” Noem said in the announcement. “Advancing habitat in South Dakota touches every aspect of life in our state – from the outdoor activities we enjoy to the honey we eat.”