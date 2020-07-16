Four sentenced in Yankton fentanyl ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people from the Sioux Falls area and one from Yankton were sentenced to federal prisons this week for their roles in an illegal drug ring.

Sentenced on various charges related to the illegal distribution of fentanyl were:

Michael Ernest, age 30, of Sioux Falls, to 95 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Melissa Herrboldt of Harrisburg, age 25, to 51 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Preston Langeland of Yankton, age 31, to 120 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Kane Marshall of Harrisburg, age 25, to 55 months in federal prison, followed

by three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier did the sentencing. The four pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl, which was received through the mail, throughout the Yankton area and elsewhere, according to U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer D. Mammenga prosecuted the case.