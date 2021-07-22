Four S.D. Hunt for Habitat winners drawn

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Three sportsmen from South Dakota and one from North Dakota are the 2021 winners of special hunting privileges from the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department.

The recent Hunt for Habitat raffle saw Tim Lindholm of Rapid City win the Custer State Park bison license. Winners of triple-header hunts for elk, deer and antelope were Joel Kemnitz of Wolsey, Jeff Wagner of Sioux Falls and Alex Dohman of Bismarck, North Dakota.

They can choose to hunt this year or during the 2022 seasons.

Entries cost $10 for residents and $20 for nonresidents, with no restriction on the number of times a person could enter.

The raffle raises money to improve wildlife habitat in South Dakota and began after Governor Kristi Noem took office in 2019. This year it raised $329,920 and has generated more than $1 million so far.

The money helps pay for grassland restorations, woody habitat improvements and pollinator plots on public lands.

For more on the program go here.