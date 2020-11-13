Four people speak out at hearing on rule proposals for S.D. industrial hemp

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A public hearing Friday on proposed rules drew comments from people already involved in South Dakota’s new industrial-hemp industry.

Taya Runyan, who conducted the hearing, said written public comments will be accepted for 10 more days. Afterward, she said the proposed rules hadn’t drawn any written comments yet.

The state departments of Agriculture and Public Safety offered the rules. The annual license proposals are growers $500; processors $2,000; field inspection $250 per location; processor inspection $500 per location; and transporters $25.

Katie Sieverding is executive director of the South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association. Among her points Friday was the suggestion that inspection fees should be capped.

Derrick Dohmann is hemp seed sales and marketing manager for Horizon Seeds at Willow Lake. The company currently sells hemp seed in 10 states. He addressed the inspection fees. “That’s going to take a major hit on our pocketbook. It would be another expense that we weren’t planning for down the road.”

Dohmann added, “Other states we do do business in, there are caps on fees, or fees aren’t included at all. It’s covered under a different part of their program.” He suggested changes in some of the transportation requirements too.

Ken Meyer is vice president of A.H. Meyer and Sons, a beeswax company at Winfred, South Dakota, that plans to process hemp material. “We already have our facility built and operational and are ready to go when it’s possible to get a license,” he said.

Meyer said processors can’t risk lapses in their state licenses. “Because for the processor, it’s going to be very important to not have a lapse because we do not have a season like the grower. Our business is 24-7, 365 days a year, because the biomass for processing comes not just from the state of South Dakota and South Dakota growers,” he said.

Meyer said he would be so concerned about not having his annual processing license lapse that he would “love” to apply for a renewal the day after he gets one and pay another $2,000.

Charles Foley, who’s been involved in hemp production in Colorado, pointed out a variety of what he saw as shortcomings in the new law the Legislature passed last winter legalizing industrial hemp and the rules proposed Friday. He questioned, for example, why growers should be arrested for possessing hemp seeds without a license.

“No person is arrested for having corn seed or soybean seed without a license. It doesn’t happen,” Foley said.

He also questioned why growers should be punished if their plants test hotter than the 0.3% THC level that state law allows. “The reason we need to change that is we don’t know how to educate a farmer on how to prevent this from happening. We shouldn’t be able to take away their right to grow those crops.”

Foley said the five-acre minimum that the Legislature set should be changed too. “You’re creating a lot of black market and it’s also creating a lot of confusion. In a sense, it’s kind of creating a snare trap for people,” he said.

Runyan said some of Foley’s remarks about the laws should be made to legislators. “There is a different format for voicing those concerns,” she said.