Four people sentenced for federal crimes in South Dakota, U.S. attorney says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakotans and two men from Minnesota and Colorado have recently been sentenced in federal courts in South Dakota, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Dennis Holmes.

Tami Haug-Davis, 64, of Sioux Falls, was ordered to pay $15,000 restitution, serve one year of probation and serve 40 hours of community service for making a materially false statement regarding minutes of board meetings during a federal investigation of the Missouri Valley Crisis Center.

Emilio Hernandez, 38, of Denver, Colorado, received 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. He pleaded guilty to knowingly possessing methamphetamine in April 2018 in Rapid City that he intended to distribute.

Jamie Holzwarth, 39, of Gettysburg received 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Law enforcement found him intoxicated in a running vehicle with the firearm and illegal drug-related items.

Richard Michael Grohs, 69, of Wheaton, Minnesota, received three years of probation, three years of no-trapping, $10,000 restitution to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and was ordered to pay $25 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Grohs was illegally trapping in spring 2018 and snared a golden eagle resulting in its death.