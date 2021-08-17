Fort Thompson man sent to federal prison for involuntary manslaughter of a pedestrian

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A driver who was intoxicated and killed a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk on the Crow Creek Indian Reservation in South Dakota has been sentenced in federal court for involuntary manslaughter.

Patrick Dion, age 55, of Fort Thompson, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100, and restitution in the amount of $7,126.48.

The incident occurred on January 14, 2021, in Fort Thompson. Dion pleaded guilty on May 10. U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange delivered the sentence Monday.

According to a statement from Dennis Holmes, the acting U.S. attorney for the district of South Dakota, Dion was driving while intoxicated and failed to yield for the pedestrian. The victim died instantly, Holmes said.