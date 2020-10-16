Fort Pierre company chosen for governor’s mansion security-fence construction contract

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The contract to construct a security fence around the South Dakota governor’s mansion was posted on a state government website Thursday. It calls for First Dakota Enterprises Inc. of Fort Pierre to receive up to $462,000 for the work this fall.

The state Bureau of Administration invited bids in August. First Dakota president Jedrey Bauman and Administration Commissioner Scott Bollinger signed a contract September 18. Work has started.

Seven contractors bid. Their total amounts were:

Sharpe Enterprises, Pierre, SD. $566,700.

Journey Group, SFC Civil Constructors, Sioux Falls, SD. $670,000.

Anderson Contractors, Fort Pierre, SD. $527,000.

Parkway Construction, location not available. $491,110.

RCS Construction, Rapid City, SD. $545,000.

First Dakota Enterprises, Fort Pierre, SD. $494,000.

Puetz Corporation, Mitchell, SD. $544,500.

