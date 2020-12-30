Former S.D. Supreme Court clerk has died

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The chief justice for the South Dakota Supreme Court offered words of kindness in remembering Gloria Jill Engel, who died at age 83 on Christmas Day.

She served as the high court’s clerk until her retirement in 1997 at age 60. She was laid to rest Monday at Gettysburg.

A professional highlight was recognition in 1991 by the National Conference of Appellate Court Clerks with the J.O. Sentell Award for distinguished service.

“Jill Engel during her time as clerk of the Supreme Court was totally dedicated to the Supreme Court’s successful operations and her important position to see that happened,” said Chief Justice David Gilbertson, who’s been a member of the Supreme Court since 1995 and previously was a circuit judge since 1986. “She set an impressive standard that has been followed by those who came after her as clerk to this day.”

She was succeeded by her chief deputy, Dorothy Smith, for three years. The current clerk, Shirley Jameson-Fergel, began in 2000.

The previous chief justice, Robert Miller, noted Engel’s long service in his 1998 State of the Judiciary message to the Legislature. She had served 32 years in state government, including more than two decades as the Supreme Court clerk.

“She will be missed not only by the justices of the Court, but also by the many members of the bar and public that she helped navigate through the appellate process,” Miller said.