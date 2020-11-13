Former legislator dies at his home

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Justin Cronin of Gettysburg has died. The funeral home handling the arrangements confirmed the death of Cronin, 40, at his home in Pierre Wednesday.

Cronin served 11 years in the South Dakota Legislature. He was a member in the House of Representatives from 2009 through 2016 and rose to the rank of assistant majority leader. He was in the Senate from 2017 through his resignation August 28, 2019.

Cronin grew up in Gettysburg and had moved to Pierre to start a new job in the insurance field.

Tony Venhuizen, chief of staff for Governor Kristi Noem and former Governor Dennis Daugaard, posted a remembrance of Cronin on a web site. Former Lieutenant Governor Matt Michels responded on Twitter: “What an incredible public servant and friend. Peace our friend.”

Justin Cronin’s death is very sad. He was a good friend and a great legislator. I have many fond memories and I’m one of many who will miss him. ☘️ https://t.co/xQhgYyewmh pic.twitter.com/QZYr7h8MGd — Tony Venhuizen (@Tony_Venhuizen) November 13, 2020

Sandra Waltman, from the South Dakota Education Association, tweeted, “We disagreed on pretty much everything, but he was always honest and made me laugh, even when he was telling me no…there is no more money. A true statesman. He was too young, and the world lost a good one RIP, Senator.”

Former legislator Jason Frerichs, a Democrat from Wilmot, wrote, “Sad news. Always enjoyed working with Justin. He respected all involved in the lawmaking process.”