MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal from the state Department of Education to stop recognizing endorsement certificates for school psychological examiners in South Dakota has been put on hold.

The state Board of Education Standards hesitated Thursday rather than approve the repeal. The main reason? The department doesn’t have a plan yet to replace it.

Board president Jacqueline Sly, a retired special education teacher from Rapid City, said she’d like to see a waiver or delay.

“Are we putting the cart before the horse? We’re taking this away without having a support system in place to go forward,” Sly said.

South Dakota already turns out too few school psychologists. That plays into another reason: Having local school districts fighting to hire them could cost state government more money — or take money away from teachers, who already are some of the poorest-paid in the nation.

That’s the point board member Terry Nebelsick made. The retired superintendent of Huron’s public schools said he’s seen it happen in other fields, such as nursing. “There is a possibility we are putting costs on school districts with this move,” he said.

State special education director Linda Turner proposed the repeal. Turner said 130 people in South Dakota have the school psychological examiner endorsement, but only 13 actually use it at the K-12 level. Turner said that none of South Dakota’s universities offers a training program specifically for the endorsement.

The endorsement requires a master degree and 30 credits in education or psychology related courses. Of the 130 who have it, Turner said, 93 of them have a July 1, 7777, expiration date — in other words, their endorsements are good for their lifetimes.

“We want individuals to be reviewed on a more frequent basis,” Turner said. She wants to work with the educational cooperatives, school districts and university preparation programs to come up with different ways to re-certify and to follow national recommendations.

Julie Reimer of Mobridge spoke against the plan. She is a school psychological examiner for Oahe Special Education Cooperative that serves seven school districts in the area. Reimer said many school districts have difficulty finding school psychologists. She asked for time to finish transitioning to a school psychologist.

“We are trained correctly and we are trying to do the best we can for the special ed students we serve,” Reimer said. She added that the co-op has had difficulty finding school psychologists. “We are doing the best we can,” she said.

Another opponent was Andrea Powell. She’s superintendent for Northeast Educational Services Cooperative based in Hayti. Its staff includes 2.8 positions who are school psychological examiners. Powell said some of their endorsements lapse this year.

“They are well trained in what they are doing,” Powell said, noting that they took courses the state department had identified as necessary for the endorsement. “Do we have a change before we have a solidified plan?”

Board member Becky Guffin, superintendent of the Aberdeen public school district, said she was “uncomfortable” taking this away without a plan to replace it. Guffin said the Aberdeen school district has 800 students on special individual education plans and three school psychologists.

State Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson said the repeal would be the first full revocation of an endorsement that she’s experienced in her time at the department.

“This is an issue that has been surfacing recently that has come to our attention,” Turner said. She argued there seems to be a growing misunderstanding about what can be done with the endorsement. A state rule that would be repealed says assessment reports of testing completed by a school psychological examiner must be signed by a certified school psychologist.

Guffin said people need to be clear about what the expectations are. Turner acknowledged her office staff haven’t contacted the endorsement holders individually. Turner said the district should be hiring qualified people.

Board member Linda Olsen of Dupree said smaller school districts often use psychologists hired by the cooperative. Olsen suggested the department should have a plan before taking the endorsement away.

President Sly said waivers would be needed if the repeal goes forward. “Because if we stop it, we have a bigger gap than we have now,” she said.

Secretary Sanderson suggested the board put the decision off and let the department bring back an updated option in May.

Board member Phyllis Heineman of Sioux Falls said it would be interesting to have conversations with the psychologists who oversee the 13 evaluators. “I think the delay would be a great idea,” Heineman said.

“I think we should pause and delay action on it,” Sly said. “But I want to do it right when we’re doing it.”

Heineman suggested inviting a psychologist to talk to the board next time.

“This is why we have public board meetings, and I appreciate seeing it in action,” Sanderson said.