For first time, most South Dakota lawmakers will remotely cast votes on session’s final day

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Rather than risk COVID-19 infection by returning to the state’s Capitol, nearly all of South Dakota’s 105 lawmakers will stay home Monday, and turn instead to technology to get through the last day of the 2020 legislative session.

A few legislators will come back to the Capitol. But there won’t be any legislators officially meeting in the third-floor Senate and House chambers.

Instead the proceedings will be run from one floor up, with the Senate operating from room 413, and the House from room 414.

“The committee rooms have technology that enables us to hold a session that way, but the regular chambers do not,” Jason Hancock explained Friday.

He is director of the Legislative Research Council that provides the non-partisan staff for lawmakers.

Hancock said legislators will connect to the Capitol using Microsoft Teams software.

And in a switch, the Senate will join the House in voting electronically. Traditionally the Senate has taken votes by calling roll in alphabetical order and each senator replying aye or nay.

“This will be done through their MyLRC+ system, which they have been using for the 2020 session,” Hancock explained.

“At the time a vote is called for, it will be pushed out to the members and will appear at the top of their MyLRC+ task list. Members can click the green ‘aye’ button or the red ‘nay’ button.

“It will also include a short description of what they are voting on. If a member is unable to vote electronically for any reason, they will be asked to vote by voice, at which time their vote will be recorded accordingly.”

Hancock’s office has prepared a rules-suspension motion for each chamber, because of various provisions in rules that lawmakers adopt at the start of each session.

As of Friday morning, the House agenda had only two vetoes on it, while the Senate agenda showed nothing. But that will change.

Governor Kristi Noem told lawmakers in a conference call Thursday night they should expect a fistful of new bills to consider — perhaps as many as 11, according to an online post afterward from Representative Fred Deutsch, a Florence Republican.

When will those new bills appear on the sdlegislature.gov internet site?

“You should direct this question to the governor’s office, as they are preparing a number of bills for introduction on veto day,” Hancock said Friday morning. “When those bills are final and ready to be posted, they will appear on the front page of the LRC website, hopefully soon.”

And they later did: Nine drafts.

A special session to deal with budget issues is likely in June, the governor told reporters Friday afternoon.