PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Flags at the state Capitol will fly at half-staff on Saturday in recognition of a long-time South Dakota lawmaker.

Jerome B. “Jerry” Lammers of Madison served 16 years in the state House of Representatives. He died Tuesday, May 9, at the age of 85. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 13, at St. John Lutheran Church in Madison.

The Republican, who was born in Madison, won election eight consecutive times, starting in 1976. The House chose him as speaker for the 1983-84 term, and House Republicans made him their majority leader from 1987 through 1992.

Lammers followed his father’s example and became a lawyer, returning to Madison and joining his father’s firm after graduating from the University of South Dakota law school in 1961. His father, Jerry Henry Lammers, served in the state Senate from 1945 through 1952.