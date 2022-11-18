PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Four regional railroads and one community are vying for millions of dollars in federal rail subsidies that the South Dakota Department of Transportation expects could soon be coming from the U.S. government.

The South Dakota Railroad Board earlier this week listened to presentations on specific projects that the five would like to fund with the money. Each proposal calls for 80% to come from the federal STC program. South Dakota is one of the states that receives STC money because it lacks intercity passenger rail service.

There’s no requirement that the money is completely used in a single year. South Dakota has been awarded varying amounts in recent years: $978,200 in 2017, $8,208,130 in 2018, $2,193,826 in 2019, $5,671,974 in 2020 and $5,088,248 in 2021.

State Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt said the Federal Railroad Administration hasn’t yet issued its latest notice of funding opportunity. He suggested the state board delay any recommendations until the notice is received and South Dakota knows how much it’s getting.

Here’s a summary of the five pending proposals:

Sisseton Milbank Railroad wants to spend $2,108,798.23 replacing rail on 2.5 miles of track north of Wilmot. The railroad would provide $421,759.65 and requests the remaining $1,687,038.58 from an STC grant.

Ringneck and Western Railroad wants to spend $2,993,156.76 repairing 12 miles of track east of the Missouri River bridge and seven miles of track west of the bridge, where American Creek and American Crow Creek have been causing erosion. The railroad would provide $598,631.35 and seeks the remaining $2,394,525.41 from an STC grant.

D & I Railroad wants to spend $5,530,616 replacing 5.80 miles of track on its Hawarden subdivision and upgrade six road crossings. The railroad would provide $1,106,123.20 and requests the remaining $4,424,492.80 from an STC grant.

Belle Fourche Economic Development Corporation wants to spend up to $1,216,100.50 on a three-option plan. The first option costing $661,100.50 would build a 1494-feet lead into the existing rail park for future development. The second option costing $115,000 would pay for finding a site for a second rail park, with the corporation paying. The third option costing $420,000 would pay for security cameras and a Trackmobile to move rail cars. The corporation would provide $243,220.10 for the package and seeks the remaining $972,880.40 from an STC grant.

Dakota, Missouri Valley & Western Railroad wants to spend $13,986,688 rebuilding the bed and replacing track along several parts of the state-owned line it leases that run through Britton and connects Aberdeen and Geneseo Junction, North Dakota. The railroad wants an STC grant of $11,189,350.40 and the remaining $2,797,337.60 to be paid by the State of South Dakota.