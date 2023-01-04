PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The first 17 bills and one concurrent resolution have been pre-filed ahead of South Dakota’s 2023 legislative session that opens January 10.

The list includes six House bills and 11 Senate bills so far. The concurrent resolution is one of five measures proposed by the Legislature’s Study Committee on Juvenile Justice that met during the 2022 interim.

HCR 6001 calls for the Legislature to direct its Executive Board to establish a task force to look at a third path for students to complete high school beyond a graduation diploma or a GED certificate.

During the 2022 session, the two chambers handled a total of 553 bills, with 251 achieving final legislative passage and 247 enacted into laws, according to an annual statistical comparison. The chambers last year also debated six joint resolutions, with none passing; and 22 concurrent resolutions, with 14 passing.

The 105 legislators will have their first opportunity to take oaths of office Saturday morning during Inauguration Day at the state Capitol in Pierre. They also can be sworn in Tuesday when they officially start the 2023 session at noon CT.