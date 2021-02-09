Finances strong, Noem tells S.D. lawmakers

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota state government is in its strongest financial position in at least 30 years, Governor Kristi Noem said Tuesday.

The Republican governor gave a 10-minute update to a joint gathering of representatives and senators in the House chamber.

Her request for $100 million for broadband expansion was one item she wants to change. Rather than take all of it from state government’s general fund, $25 million of federal coronavirus aid now could cover a quarter of it, she said.

She also called for $50 million as state government’s share of a $200 million need-based scholarship fund for South Dakota students attending South Dakota colleges and universities.

Noem suggested that state government’s strong revenues resulted from keeping South Dakota’s economy open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe it was our commitment to conservative principles that put us in the position that we’re in today. It was our respect for the rights of the people. It was our commonsense conservative values and the principles we hold dear in America. In short, it was our trust and respect for the people who we serve,” she said. “Going forward, we should trust this model and continue to stay true to what we believe in.”

She told legislators to remain disciplined and save for the future, as they consider an unusually high number of one-time requests for funding.

“The fiscal policies that we are seeing from the federal government are not sustainable. South Dakota needs to be prepared for whatever may come,” Noem said.