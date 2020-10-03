Few use S.D. tax break for ag land along water

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It was intended to encourage rural landowners to help keep soil and chemicals out of waterways.

But three years after its creation, South Dakota’s buffer-strip program hasn’t been used much.

According to the state Department of Revenue, 35 applications from rural landowners in nine of South Dakota’s 66 counties were accepted in 2019.

The deadline to file an application for 2020 is October 15.

The program calls for reducing the taxable value of properties along rivers, lakes and streams. To qualify, the land must have strips of perennial vegetation, at least 50 feet to 120 feet wide, next to the water.

The strips can’t be mowed before July 10 and have to be at least four inches high afterward, and they can’t be grazed in May through September.

The Legislature established the incentive in 2017 at the request of then-Governor Dennis Daugaard.

In 2018, 31 applicants were approved, totaling 318.24 acres that were accepted statewide for a property tax reduction, according to Stacey Anderson, the department’s communications specialist. She said the 2019 total was 423.56 acres.

Encouraging landowners to keep their properties in native grasses or replanting had been on the modern Legislature’s radar for more than a decade.

In 2010, there was legislation from then-Representative Kristi Noem, a Republican from Castlewood who now is South Dakota’s governor, and Senator Jim Peterson, a Democrat from Revillo.

Their original plan would have required counties to assess “any agricultural land which has been seeded to grass for at least ten years or is native grassland … as noncropland for the purposes of determining the agricultural income value of the land.” Landowners would have had to apply by August 1.

The House approved the Noem version 48-21. But the Republican governor, now-U.S. Senator Mike Rounds, and others in his administration convinced Peterson to set the bill aside.

Peterson kept trying, introducing various measures through his last year as a senator in 2016. Daugaard, who had been lieutenant governor in 2010, won election as governor in 2010. He eventually brought the grasslands concept partially into effect in 2017 through the buffer-strips law.

The state department doesn’t plan to seek any changes to the law during the 2021legislative session that opens January 12, according to Anderson.

Lesley Coyle, the department’s property-tax director, offered this perspective: “The buffer strip program is still relatively new, and is being implemented as the legislative body intended; to protect certain waterways across our state. Several counties have chosen to expand the amount of tributaries eligible to be in the program through a resolution by their county commissioners.”

Those counties were Brookings, Codington, Grant, Hamlin, and Moody, Anderson said.

The 2019 numbers were:

Brookings – 5 apps – 54.66 acres

Campbell – 3 apps – 40.7 acres

Codington – 4 apps – 23.17 acres

Deuel – 2 apps – 14.73 acres

Grant – 4 apps – 54.87 acres

Moody – 6 apps – 72.32 acres

Roberts – 1 app – 7.68 acres

Sanborn – 1 app – 100.8 acres

Union – 9 apps – 69.38 acres