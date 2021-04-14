Feral hogs are fair game in South Dakota

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2011, file photo, a feral hog stands in a holding pen. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Pigs on the loose in South Dakota are now an invasive species and must be killed, whether or not they are wild.

That’s the new official policy for the state Animal Industry Board and the state Game, Fish and Parks Department.

AIB members gave their backing Wednesday to what’s being called the feral swine response plan.

The two agencies plan to share any information or reports with each other.

“All attempts will be made to eliminate feral swine reported to AIB or GFP,” the plan states at one point. “Private citizens may lethally remove feral swine as allowed by AIB and GFP, and in accordance with local ordinances.”

A hunting season would be the wrong move, according to State Veterinarian Dustin Oedekoven, because that could create a base of support.

“We’re all going to be on the lookout for them,” Oedekoven said. He added, “We don’t have a big risk.”

Nothing, other than safety and local regulation, prevents shooting a pig that’s found roaming where it shouldn’t be, he said.

“You don’t fence pigs with barbed wire,” said Steve Rommereim, a board member and pork producer from Alcester.

“I think it’s something good to have on the books,” said chairman Bryan Nagel, a livestock feeder from Avon.