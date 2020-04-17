Federal judges say South Dakota man’s meth convictions were properly handled

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A panel of three federal judges has upheld the 2019 convictions of a South Dakota man accused of selling methamphetamine.

Waylon Young Bird was found guilty on two counts by a jury in April 2019. U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange conducted the trial and sentencing.

The U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals judges found that evidence presented at trial was sufficient to support the convictions and that the district judge didn’t err in determining the quantity of methamphetamine.

Young Bird, 50, from Dupree, was arrested after a traffic stop. He was found with eight baggies of methamphetamine hidden in a sock he was wearing.

The jury found Young Bird guilty of conspiring to sell more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and possessing methamphetamine.

Young Bird wrote a public letter of apology in January.

The appeals court judges were Duane Benton of Missouri, Roger Wollman of South Dakota and Steven Grasz of Nebraska.