SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota secretary of state and several members of the governor’s cabinet violated federal voting rights.

That’s according to U.S. District Judge Lawrence Piersol, who ruled in favor of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and several other parties.

They alleged that Secretary of State Steve Barnett and several department secretaries — Craig Price, Laurie Gill and Marcia Hultman — failed to provide required voter registration services through their agencies’ daily responsibilities.

You can read Judge Piersol’s full decision here.