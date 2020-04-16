Federal judge orders halt to some work on Keystone XL while federal review proceeds

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Filling and dredging work on the Keystone XL oil pipeline in Montana can’t proceed while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes an environmental review, a federal judge ordered Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris made the decision in a case brought by opponents of the project.

Canada-based TC Energy wants to carry oil from tar sands in Alberta through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

Groups representing tribal and environmental-protection brought the lawsuit. Representatives for those organizations praised the decision.

KELOLAND News has requested a response from TC Energy, formerly known as TransCanada.

TransCanada’s Keystone pipeline through eastern South Dakota began operating a decade ago. The Keystone XL would connect with the existing network at Steele City, Nebraska.