PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Human Services on Wednesday laid out improvements underway in the Family Support 360 program that helps people who have disabilities live as independently as possible in their communities.

But the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee informally agreed that a small group of lawmakers will continue working with the department, providers and families in the coming weeks, and that the committee next year could seek a review by an outside third party.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction,” said Senator Jack Kolbeck, a Sioux Falls Republican who’s one of the lawmakers driving the inquiry.

Kolbeck noted that the North Dakota Legislature paid for a formal review of its disabilities programs. That report was issued this year. He suggested South Dakota consider a similar route.

The committee could use money from a legislative contingency fund or ask the Legislature to approve a special appropriation.

Representative Chris Karr, a Sioux Falls Republican, will be replaced as the committee’s House chair by Representative Mike Derby, a Rapid City Republican, when the Legislature opens its 2023 session on January 10.

Derby said he was “amenable” to the process that’s been laid out. Karr said he appreciated that. “We need a good transition,” Karr said.

One-third of the 105 incoming lawmakers aren’t currently in the Legislature. Senator Jean Hunhoff, a Yankton Republican, will return as the incoming committee’s Senate chair.

Among the department’s changes that deputy secretary Tom Martinec outlined were steps to improve the communications process.

Department Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh attended the recent meeting of the state Family Support Council and will attend future meetings, he said, and a portal has been added on the Family Support 360 website for people to sign up to receive updates.

Martinec said monthly meetings will be held between community service providers and the department, and within the department there’s more emphasis on communications and customer service. People who haven’t been satisfied also can contact the secretary’s office.

The department is also looking to replace its current technology system by July 1.