PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers will have two opportunities in the coming weeks to confer with an outside consultant regarding several state Department of Human Services programs that are intended to help developmentally disabled people.

A New York-based company, Alvarez & Marsal Public Sector Services, received a state $348,700 contract to review the department’s Family Support 360 and Shared Living programs, after legislators started getting complaints about how they were being managed.

The company has set one-hour listening sessions to learn what legislators have been hearing. The first will be Tuesday, August 8, at 11 a.m. CT. The second is Wednesday, August 9, at 2 p.m. CT.

Two of the Legislature’s interim panels — the Appropriations Committee and the Government Operations and Audit Committee — sought the review. State Auditor General Russ Olson is overseeing it for lawmakers. He gave an update to GOAC members Tuesday and appropriators Wednesday on the consultant’s progress, including a survey for individuals and families and a survey for the service providers.

“They’re trying to get a real well-rounded version of the whole program,” Olson told appropriators. The consultant’s report will be made available in mid-to-late November, and the consultant plans to be available to explain the findings and recommendations. “A lot of pieces need to come together,” Olson said.

One of the legislators who first heard from families and individuals last August is Republican Sen. Jack Kolbeck. He thanked all sides, including the department and the governor, for the cooperation since then, and recommended that families and individuals express their thoughts to legislators ahead of the August 8-9 listening sessions.

“I’m very pleased with the work that has been done,” Kolbeck said.