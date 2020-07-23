Face coverings will be required in all public indoor spaces at S.D. public universities

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Face coverings will be mandatory in all public spaces at South Dakota’s public universities for at least the first 30 days after students return to the campuses next month, the state Board of Regents decided Wednesday.

The regents during a teleconference meeting adopted a four-level approach against the respiratory spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release, level 1 requires face coverings in all classroom or lab settings where course delivery requires close proximity or physical contact and makes the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations on physical distancing impractical. Examples are instructional laboratories, clinical training environments, and design or art studio instruction.

Level 2 requires face coverings in all public areas of academic buildings on campus (including classrooms, hallways, and common areas), along with other indoor areas where 30 or more individuals frequently congregate or interact in a setting not conducive to maintaining CDC-recommended physical distancing.

Level 3 requires face coverings in all public indoor spaces on campus.

Level 4 requires face coverings in all public indoor and outdoor areas of campus.

The protections apply to all students, staff, faculty, and campus visitors. The board said it would re-evaluate after 30 days.