FAA commits funds to two more S.D. airports

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Public airports at Watertown and Belle Fourche are the latest in South Dakota to receive federal improvement funds.

The state Aeronautics Commission approved both projects Thursday.

Watertown plans to spend nearly $12.8 million for a new terminal building and air carrier ramp construction. The Federal Aviation Administration has committed to provide $9 million and local sources would put in more than $3.5 million. State government’s share is $269,233.

Jon Becker from the South Dakota Department of Transportation said state government would be committing $200,000 for the terminal building. The rest of the state’s share would go for other improvements, Becker said.

“That’s going to be a nice addition to the Watertown airport,” said Eric Odenbach of Eureka, the commission’s chairman.

The Belle Fourche project’s estimated $370,261 cost would be entirely federally funded, according to Becker. It would cover updating the airport master plan, layout plan, an aeronautical survey and other work.