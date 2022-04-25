PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Legislature’s Executive Board or its leadership committee will start holding closed-door sessions on a regular basis with the Legislative Research Council’s director to discuss personnel and human-resource matters, its chairman said Monday.

The announcement by Senator Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, came after board members met privately for more than an hour, first with LRC director Reed Holwegner and then without him.

“The director’s impressed upon the board the challenges of managing a legislative staff in a highly charged environment and the commitment of the Executive Board is we will (at) every one of our meetings have an executive session to talk about how we’re addressing issues,” Schoenbeck said.

He continued, “And that the executive committee in particular and the executive director will meet specifically to address the personnel and HR-type issues and keep the process moving forward. I’m glad I have my job and not yours.”

Schoenbeck’s declaration followed Holwegner’s latest announcement at the March meeting that two top lawyers were leaving the LRC staff for jobs with the state’s courts system.