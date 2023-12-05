PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Legislature’s Executive Board will soon take a deeper look at how the marketing firm was selected for the governor’s Freedom Works Here advertising campaign.

The panel’s chair, House Speaker Hugh Bartels, met Tuesday with its vice chair, Republican Senator Lee Schoenbeck, and House Democratic leader Oren Lesmeister to discuss the next steps.

They accepted the offer of Economic Development Commissioner Chris Schilken to privately review the competing proposals. Information on unsuccessful isn’t public information under state law.

Bartels said the board will meet on January 8. He said that the lawmakers will have an opportunity in public session to question Schilken. Any other person who wants to testify publicly on the topic can also do so.

The board will also discuss whether any changes need to be made to South Dakota’s bid laws, according to Bartels.

“My personal opinion right now is I can’t see anything wrong,” Bartels said. “When you do personal services, it’s very subjective. It’s not low bid. It’s not like buying a gavel or a car.”

He added, “Some of them are easier than others. Hiring an advertising agency is probably one of the more difficult ones.”

Asked what might be changed, Bartels said he doesn’t know. “I’ve read the law a couple of times. And I’m going to re-read it again before the meeting. Hopefully the other members will too.”

Bartels said reports in news media put it on legislators’ minds.

“We thought we should look into it to see if anything is being done inappropriate, and that’s what we’re doing,” he said.