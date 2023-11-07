This is a developing story.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Proposed requirements that would make South Dakota school teachers and school administrators report knowledge of alleged ethics violations by other teachers and administrators have been turned down.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee deadlocked 3-3 on approving them. Republican Senator Jean Hunhoff, the panel’s chair, switched sides to send the proposals back to the state Department of Education.

Hunhoff, who currently is the Legislature’s senior-most member, sternly told the department and the South Dakota Education Association, which represents many teachers and other educators, that they needed to work together to find agreement and bring back a new package next year.

She said teachers shouldn’t fear being accountable for their actions as professionals.

Initially voting for approval were Republican Rep. Jon Hansen, Republican Sen. Jim Mehlhaff and Hunhoff.

Voting against the proposals were Democratic Sen. Red Dawn Foster, Democratic Rep. Erin Healy and Republican Rep. Roger DeGroot, a retired school administrator.

The panel also unanimously rejected a proposed change to how dual-credit courses are counted toward high school graduation.