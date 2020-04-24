Emergency repairs OK’d for flooded S.D. 25

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Transportation Commission unanimously agreed Thursday that S.D. 25 needs to quickly get out of the water.

State Department of Transportation officials want to raise some 3,000 feet of highway about 2.5 miles east of Roslyn.

The road runs through a closed basin and water has been over it for about the past month.

Craig Smith, the department’s director of operations, said traffic is still moving on it, via a single center lane that serves vehicles heading both ways.

Mark Leiferman, the department’s program manager for project development, said adding 18 inches of height will cost an estimated $624,000.

“The road will be a little bit narrower” Leiferman told commissioners by teleconference. “It’s enough to get the water off the road and the highway open to traffic.”

Mike Behm, the department’s director for planning and engineering, said it’s an interim fix. Behm said the longer-range plan calls for raising both shoulders when the water level goes down.