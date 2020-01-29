Electrics and hybrids might face fees to offset ‘lost’ taxes that fund South Dakota roads

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Legislature will consider whether special license fees should be charged for electric and hybrid vehicles that can operate on interstate highways.

SB 85 calls for electric vehicles to be charged an extra $100 and hybrids an extra $50.

The annual fees would be in addition to their regular South Dakota license fees and would go into the state highway fund that is used for construction projects.

Most vehicles pay motor-fuel taxes and license plate fees that are used for roads and bridges.

Prime sponsor is Senator Art Rusch, a Vermillion Republican.