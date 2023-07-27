FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two economists were among the witnesses who testified Wednesday on behalf of the Navigator pipeline project.

The hearing by the state Public Utilities Commission recessed abruptly for the night at about 6:45 p.m. CT as a severe rainstorm rolled into the area. The proceeding resumes Thursday before taking a three-day break.

The PUC is considering whether to grant a permit to construct and operate the carbon-dioxide pipeline.

The multi-state project would carry CO2 to a disposal site in Illinois.

One of the economists, Jon Muller, defended his study that predicted participating ethanol plants would get $77 million annually, while landowners along the 1,365.6-mile route through South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and Illinois would receive $253 million in direct payments for right of way and crop damage the next few years.

Attorney Brian Jorde, representing landowners who don’t want the project crossing their property, questioned whether Muller’s analysis considered the effect that the federal tax credits would have on the federal government’s deficit. “No, I did not take into account the impact on the federal debt,” Muller said.

Another economist, Jared McEntaffer, who’s chief executive officer for Sioux Falls-based Dakota Institute, testified about his analysis of the Navigator pipeline and the SCS pipeline that would take carbon dioxide to a disposal site in North Dakota. The PUC has a hearing scheduled for September on the SCS project.

“The 45Z and 45Q tax credits could have a net value of $1.56 billion to South Dakota’s ethanol producers from 2025 through 2034,” McEntaffer said in pre-filed testimony. “The 45Z clean-clean fuel tax credits are available to ethanol producers during the years 2025 through 2027. The report assumes ethanol producers will switch to 45Q credits for Carbon Capture and Sequestration in 2028 and will continue to earn them through 2034.”

Jorde asked about “the wide discrepancy” between McEntaffer’s analysis and Muller’s analysis. McEntaffer said part of the difference was that his report looks at the total Navigator project and at SCS, while Muller’s analysis looked only at phase I of Navigator.

McEntaffer said his report also estimates the simultaneous impact of Navigator and SCS pipelines being constructed at the same time.

Jorde asked which of the two analyses was more reliable. “I can’t say that,” McEntaffer replied. Asked which report should be given more weight, McEntaffer said his own — but, he added, “I’m not in a position to disparage (Muller’s) report in any way.”

Other Navigator witnesses Wednesday included Steven Lee, the project’s senior vice president of engineering. He said some documents needed to remain confidential because they could provide “a road map” to terrorism and sabotage. Jorde said there was nothing secret about the route, but Lee disagreed.

The manager of the Valero ethanol plant at Aurora, Brian Brinkman, also testified for Navigator on Wednesday. Jorde said the hearing had generated information that Valero’s parent company approached Navigator about doing the pipeline. That was news to Brinkman, too: “I was not personally aware of that,” he said.

Jorde asked whether the ethanol plants would be better off building ethanol pipelines rather than using trucks or trains to haul it. “I’m not aware of any technology that transports ethanol by pipeline,” Brinkman said.

Commissioner Chris Nelson asked Brinkman whether the pipeline would help the Valero plant make more money. Yes, Brinkman answered. Nelson asked what percentage of the additional money would come from the production of ethanol versus the tax credits. “I’ve not been given that information directly to me,” Brinkman answered.

Chair Kristie Fiegen asked whether other nations turned to carbon-capture for their ethanol production. Not any that Brinkman knew about. He said Brazil for example uses sugar cane as the raw product, which is lower than corn in carbon intensity.

Commissioner Gary Hanson asked whether any U.S. ethanol plants would fail. Brinkman answered that “other plants not on the pipeline” would be “at a competitive disadvantage.”