PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law will continue to say marriage is between a man and a woman.

Democrat Rep. Linda Duba hoped to remove those gender-specific words and replace them with “between two persons.” She also wanted to remove a statement in state law that specifically says a marriage between two persons of the same gender isn’t valid.

But a majority on the House State Affairs Committee thought otherwise Monday, voting 7-5 to kill HB-1092.

The U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriages nationwide with a 2015 decision.

Duba told the panel that South Dakota has at least 1,500 same-sex households.

Speaking in favor of her bill was Casey Murschel, representing South Dakota Advocacy Network for Women. Opposing it were Norman Woods from Family Heritage Alliance Action and Florence Thompson from South Dakota Citizens for Liberty.

South Dakota voters in 2006 approved a constitutional amendment that said, “Only marriage between a man and a woman shall be valid or recognized in South Dakota.”

The constitution goes on to say, “The uniting of two or more persons in a civil union, domestic partnership, or other quasi-marital relationship shall not be valid or recognized in South Dakota.”

That section, which voters backed 172,305 to 160,152, remains in the South Dakota Constitution despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision.